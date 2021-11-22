HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Amazon Senior Execs Charged With Drug Smuggling

Amazon Senior Execs Charged With Drug Smuggling

By | 22 Nov 2021

Senior executives of Amazon India have been charged with using the website to smuggle marijuana.

Police in the central Madhya Pradesh state arrested two men with 20kg of marijuana, which was allegedly sourced from another Indian state via Amazon, who were labelling the product as stevia leaves.

State police said that roughly 1,000kg of weed, worth $148,000, was sold via Amazon.

“The issue was notified to us and we are currently investigating it,” Amazon said of the charges.

“They had been sourcing drugs using the major online shopping platform for the last four months,” Bhind police officer Manoj Kumar Singh said.

“Around one tonne of ganja had already been sourced by them in the last four months using the same platform. Transactions worth ₹ 1.10 crore had taken place during this period.”

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Dr. Narottam Mishra, said: “There are no guidelines for online businesses. We’ll make guidelines for the state.

“Amazon was called but they’re not cooperating. We will bring them. I appeal to Amazon’s MD-CEO to cooperate or else we’ll initiate action.”

About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
Wall-Mountable Amazon Echo Show 15 Ready For Xmas
Amazon Says No More Visa Cards
Inside Sydney’s Massive New Amazon Robotics Fulfilment Centre
Amazon logo
Hack Friday Set To Leave Consumers Exposed
Amazon Beefs Up Aussie Workforce For Holiday Rush
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Outpouring Of Grief For Cygnett Founder’s Death
Latest News
/
November 22, 2021
/
Try Out A Virtual Blow Dryer At Dyson’s New VR Store
Latest News
/
November 22, 2021
/
Talent Shortage Forces Telstra, Optus To Pay Workers More
Latest News
/
November 22, 2021
/
TCL Follow Up 8K TVs Release With First 8K Streaming Service
Latest News
/
November 22, 2021
/
Interdyn Launches Black Fortnight Campaign
Latest News
/
November 22, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Outpouring Of Grief For Cygnett Founder’s Death
Latest News
/
November 22, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
The news that Tim Swann, the Chairman and owner of Melbourne-based Cygnett, was killed at the weekend in a tragic...
Read More