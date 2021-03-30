Hot on the heels of LG’s rollable smartphone comes TCL’s foray into the concept screen market.

The tech company has been busy nutting out a new product featuring a double-folding design, which, by the looks of its planning documents, transforms from phone-size into a tablet when fully opened.

The potential new products appear to be using TCL’s Rollable Display, showcased at CES 2021, along with its own DragonHinge screen-folding technology.



These are experimental products at this stage, with about three dozen samples in the works.

It’s yet to be confirmed whether TCL will even put these proposed newbies into production, but if it does, here’s hoping the brand will create a more affordable entry into the concept screen offerings.