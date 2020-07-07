Target Lists Huge Range On Catch After Wesfarmers Buy

Embattled department store, Target Australia, has commenced selling thousands of products on e-tailer Catch, as it continues to wind back its physical store network – months after Wesfarmers’ purchase of the online store.

Thousands of products from Target Australia will be available to purchase on Catch’s online marketplace from July 6.

The deal seeks to expand Target Australia’s online presence, and further Wesfarmers’ strategy to transform Catch into a multi-pronged online department store.

It comes after Wesfarmers purchased Catch last year for $230 million, and follows the recruitment of former Amazon Australia GM, Peter Sauerborn, to lead the local helm.

Available products from Target Australia listed on Catch include homewares and toys.

Wesfarmers is the parent company of both Kmart and Target Australia, with the former continuing to grow as the later struggles and closes stores.

Both retailers sit under the Wesfarmers owned banner of ‘Kmart Group’ comprising Target Australia, Kmart Australia and Catch. Commentators suspected close consolidation of all three brands following Wesfarmers acquisition of the e-commerce store.

The decision to list Target products on Catch comes after the company revealed it was converting between 10 – 40 large-format Target stores to Kmart stores, with some other slated for closure after a strategic review.

“With millions of products already available on Catch, the addition of Target’s latest apparel, kids and baby ranges, as well as homewares, toys and everything in between, is just another great reason for shoppers to make Catch.com.au their online shopping destination,” states Peter Sauerborn, Managing Director of Catch, in a media release.

According to Inside Retail, Target Australia closed its digital shopfront with eBay Australia in 2019 following Wesfarmers’ Catch deal.

The news comes as Catch continues to roll-out perks and rewards for Kmart and Target buyers, with free shipping for online orders over $45 from both retailers to Catch Club members late last year.

Market commentators expect continued integration between the three brands, before expanding into other retailer deals.