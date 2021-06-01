HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Brilliant Lighting Expands Into Home Security

Brilliant Lighting Expands Into Home Security

By | 1 Jun 2021
,

Smart home specialist Brilliant Lighting has released a wifi-enabled security kit allowing users to remotely monitor their homes.

Billed as a starter package, the Smart WiFi Home Security Kit includes a smart siren and wifi gateway with power adaptor, a magnetic door/window sensor, a PIR sensor, a doorbell, and a remote.

According to Brilliant, the tamper-resistant kit is wireless, portable, and easy to install, making it ideal for renters; it is also compatible with IFTTT and the Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa voice services, and can be controlled remotely via app.

brilliant home security Brilliant Lighting Expands Into Home Security

The system has three alarm modes – armed, home, and disarmed – and maintains a local monitor and alert for when wifi is down; additionally, it has an SOS/panic alarm feature, which can sound the siren and make an emergency call as needed.

The Smart WiFi Home Security Kit retails for $149.99.

About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
Microsoft President Warns Of Orwellian Nightmare By 2024
Brilliant Lighting Takes On Ring
Google Moves Towards Getting Rid Of Passwords
Google Will Require Android App Developers Reveal Data Collection To Users
Qualcomm Chip Problem Means One-Third Of The World’s Phones Can Be Hacked
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Nvidia Confirms RTX 3080 Ti, Its New Flagship GPU
Latest News Nvidia
/
June 1, 2021
/
NSW Police Signs Up To Elon Musk’s Starlink Internet Service
Industry Latest News
/
June 1, 2021
/
Noirot’s Affordable Home Heating Range Is Your Best Friend This Winter
Brands Industry Latest News
/
June 1, 2021
/
Survey Shows Aussie Shoppers Still Fearful Of Amazon
Industry Latest News
/
June 1, 2021
/
AMD Finally Shows Off New Laptop GPUs
AMD Latest News
/
June 1, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Nvidia Confirms RTX 3080 Ti, Its New Flagship GPU
Latest News Nvidia
/
June 1, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Nvidia has officially unveiled its much-speculated high-end 3070 Ti and 3080 Ti graphics cards. The 3080 Ti replaces the stock...
Read More