“Surprisingly Smooth” Reopening For NSW Retail

By | 11 Oct 2021

Retailers across New South Wales have reported excited shoppers, and (mostly) respectful behaviour today, as the retail sector opens its doors for the first time in months.

“It’s been a fantastic start,” said Paul Zahra, CEO of the Australian Retailers Association.

” NSW Retailers are relieved and excited to be open and customers are out and about taking full advantage of Freedom Day privileges – with hairdressers and beauty therapy one of the most popular destinations.

“Naturally there were a few teething problems today with vaccine certification, with some customers still unsure how to access their certificate. However, most people have remained patient and overall, it’s been surprisingly smooth,” he said.

 

