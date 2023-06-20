HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Super Easy To Use Panasonic SR-AX1 Rice Cooker

Super Easy To Use Panasonic SR-AX1 Rice Cooker

By | 20 Jun 2023

Panasonic have introduced the brand new SR-AX1 rice cooker, which was unveiled as the first fully automatic rice cooker, and is expected to go on sale around July.

It comes equipped with a 600ml water tank, a 2kg rice container, and once the user decides the amount of rice they plan to cook, it will automatically weigh the rice and water, and pour them into the inner pot to cook.

It also supports remote operation using an application, where users can set the quantity of rice and time to finish cooking, along with adjusting the softness of the rice through the app.

This rice cooker can enable full automation of the cooking process by weighing the water and rice to the cooking itself. There is absolutely no need for manual handling once the machine is set up.

This is a great addition for individuals who don’t have a lot of time to cook, or are looking for an easy way to cook rice. It’s so easy, a small child could use it.

 



About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Panasonic Coin Batteries Recalled
Panasonic Launches Its First Six-Blade Shaver
Govt Supports Compulsory Free-To-Air On Smart TVs: Nine CEO
Dyson To Manufacture Batteries
Panasonic Reveal The Future Of Digital Vision
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

COMMENT: Why Harvey Norman Management Have A Lot To Answer For
Latest News
/
June 20, 2023
/
Toys ‘R’ Us Plans “Experiential Retail Centre” In Victoria
Latest News
/
June 20, 2023
/
Appliances Online Launches Same Day Delivery
Latest News
/
June 20, 2023
/
Rare Executive Shake-Up At Premier Retail
Latest News
/
June 20, 2023
/
Best & Less Slashes Profit Forecast By 65% As Sales Crash
Latest News
/
June 20, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

COMMENT: Why Harvey Norman Management Have A Lot To Answer For
Latest News
/
June 20, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
COMMENT:Katie Page, the CEO of Harvey Norman and the wife of Chairman Gerry Harvey, who has no qualms telling investors...
Read More