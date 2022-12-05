With Apple putting their foot down on bringing iMessage to Android phones time and time again, a third-party took it upon themselves to create an app that replicates the real one.

Starting next year, iMessage will no longer remain exclusive to iOS users as a new messaging app called Sunbird is finally bringing this coveted service to Android phones.

According to Sunbird Messaging, this app is the first and only fully featured “iMessage for Android” app.

Although the app is in closed beta, it is said to support encryption, full-quality photos and videos, iMessage group chats, reactions, tapbacks, live-typing indicators, and read receipts. Free international messaging with iPhone and Mac users would be enabled too.

No relay service or Apple device is needed to run the app. All you need to use this app is an Apple ID and a minute to set it up.

“We’ve solved 14 years of communications challenges associated with Android messaging,” says Danny Mizrahi, CEO, and Founder of Sunbird Messaging.

“By inventing new technology that gives Android users iMessage on Android, one can enjoy the most popular functions and features uniting the top messaging apps that people use every day. One inbox for all your messages.”

It’s unclear whether the makers need to get around Apple’s proprietary technology to create this application. The makers say they have “invented new technology” to make it work. However, considering an Apple ID is required, you’d think some of that tech was involved at least.

The app makers also plan to bring integration with WhatsApp, Slack, and more.

Apple has not said anything on this issue so far but its unlikely that they would accept this new service hands-down.