HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > China Ban > Stop The Red Flag Flying, Government To Pay CE & Appliance Companies To Manufacture Outside Of China

Stop The Red Flag Flying, Government To Pay CE & Appliance Companies To Manufacture Outside Of China

By | 19 Jul 2020
,

As Australians look to stop buying Chinese products such as Hisense TV’s Oppo Smartphones or Fisher & Paykel or ASKO appliances after blaming China for spying and the COVID-19 outbreak the Japanese Government has moved to pay CE and appliance Companies to dump Chinese manufacturers.

Blomberg has revealed that Japan’s government will start paying companies such as Sharp and Panasonic to move factories out of China and back home or to Southeast Asia, it’s not known whether the Australian Government is going to follow a similar approach by incentivizing Australian businesses to manufacture locally or in Courtiers that don’t threaten Australia.

The Japanese approach part of a new program to secure supply chains and reduce dependence on manufacturing in China.

Fifty-seven companies including privately held facemask-maker Iris Ohyama, Sharp and Panasonic will receive a total A$766 million in subsidies from the government, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said Friday.

Another 30 firms will receive money to move manufacturing to Vietnam, Myanmar, Thailand and other Southeast Asian nations, according to a separate announcement, which didn’t provide details on the amount of compensation.

The government will pay a total of $90 million in their first round, the Nikkei newspaper reported. The payments come a fund the Japanese Government earmarked in April to reduce reliance on Chinese supply chains, with the money aimed at helping companies shift factories back home or to other nations.

As U.S.-China relations deteriorate and the trade war worsens, there’s been increasing discussions in the U.S. and elsewhere about how to “decouple” economies and firms from China.

Japan’s decision is similar to a Taiwanese policy in 2019, which was aimed at bringing investment back home from China. So far, no other country has enacted a concrete policy to encourage the shift.

About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street, Journalist He wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner. for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media Company and prior to that the third largest PR Company that became the foundation Company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , , , ,
You may also like
Fisher & Paykel Partner With Nouvelle Kitchens & Bathrooms
TikTok Braces For Oz Parliamentary Committee After India Ban
Sharp Wants To Float Dynabook PC business
Apple Freezes Updates For Mobile Games On App Store
Nathan Cleary’s Tik Tok App Banned As Government Takes Action To Stop Chinese Spying
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Are Arise Hotels Exposing Clients To Scams With Their Data Collection Policy
eBusiness Latest News Sales & Marketing
/
July 19, 2020
/
Big Retailer Disputes $1.3M Print Bill Liquidators Called In
Finance Industry Latest News
/
July 19, 2020
/
Samsung Already Talking Up 6G As Huawei Gets Booted Out Of 5G Networks
5G 6G Latest News
/
July 17, 2020
/
No Stand For LG At IFA 2020, Speaking Gig Only
Events IFA 2020 Latest News
/
July 17, 2020
/
Logitech Folio Touch: New Versatile Keyboard Case For iPad Pro
Keyboard & Mouse Latest News Logitech
/
July 17, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Are Arise Hotels Exposing Clients To Scams With Their Data Collection Policy
eBusiness Latest News Sales & Marketing
/
July 19, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
Australian companies being fleeced of $1 million a day and scams involving credit cards and dodgy licenses are costing Australians...
Read More