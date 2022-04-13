Spotify is making a huge push into the live audio streaming world, rebranding its Greenroom live audio app as Spotify Live, and installing its features into the main Spotify app.

Spotify Live has also rolled out a suite of original programming, including The Ringer NBA Show, Off the Record with DJ Akademiks, and After Hours with Alex Cooper.

Greenroom was launched last year, as a competitor to live streaming app Clubhouse, which thrived in the sports radio sector. Spotify acquired Betty Labs, which created live streaming app Locker Room, last March, in a bid to move into the space.

Spotify Live is still available as a stand-alone app, and as a livestream function in the Spotify app, alongside music and podcasts.

“Listeners will be able to tune in to live programming on Spotify via the creator’s podcast or artist page, and if they want to participate in the chat or join the host onstage, they can head to the Spotify Live app to do so,” according to a blog post on Spotify’s website.