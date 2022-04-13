HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Samsara Smart Luggage Implements Apple AirTag Technology

Samsara Smart Luggage Implements Apple AirTag Technology

By | 13 Apr 2022

Samsara are upgrading the ability for users to track their luggage with the implementation of Apple AirTags, allowing users to track down their lost bag. Previous Samsara smart luggage models had biometric fingerprint locks and proximity tracking that required the use of their own app.

Samsara have sought to streamline the tracking system with AirTags, eliminating the need for users to download third party software.

While the smart module built into the first line of smart luggage Samsara released has been removed, alongside the battery pack for charging, they have been swapped out for the AirTag slot. However, the bells and whistles of the original lineup, such as the hard top that acts like a desk, high quality wheels and dual combination latches.

Credit: Samsara

 

As travel once again begins to pickup post global lockdown, advancements in smart luggage are likely to be met with increased demand. Samsara’s goal to prioritize security features over battery and smart features may be as a result of the looming chip shortage crisis. Implementing this feature allows them to release a range of luggage that meets consumer demand whilst also reducing the need for silicon chips. Instead, they make use of the chips purchased by Apple, who is obviously a much larger company.

The Samsara Tag Smart carry-on is available for pre-order and due for shipping next month. Prices start at US$355 (A$ 476.95) for the polycarbonate model, while the full-aluminium model will set you back US$595 (A$799.33). Preorder rates however are lower at US$265 (A$356) and US$445 (A$597.82) respectively.


760932

About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
Beats Add Some Colour To Studio Buds Range
More Apple Factories Shut Down, Product Delays Expected
Apple Watch Blood Pressure Monitor Hits Development Snags
Health & Fitness Driving Sales At CE Retailers
Spotify Complaint Leads To Apple Antitrust Charge
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Samsung’s Bespoke AirDresser Makes Its Way To Australia
Latest News
/
April 13, 2022
/
Nokia Finally Exits Russian Market
Latest News
/
April 13, 2022
/
BREAKING: Lights Turned Off On LIFX
Latest News
/
April 13, 2022
/
Will App Store Legislation Make Smartphones Less Safe?
Latest News
/
April 13, 2022
/
Google Pay To Transform Into ‘Comprehensive Digital Wallet’
Latest News
/
April 13, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Samsung’s Bespoke AirDresser Makes Its Way To Australia
Latest News
/
April 13, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Samsung’s solution to simple premium clothing care, the Bespoke AirDresser is now available for purchase in Australia. The Korean tech...
Read More