The Google Pixel 6a has been spotted in a Federal Communications Commission (FCC) listing, hinting that the phones release may come sooner rather than later. While Google have only just launched their Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, and previous A-series models weren’t released until August of their respective year (due to supply chain and shipping issues), early FCC approval may confirm an earlier launch

The Pixel 6a was expected to always launch in May, however based on Google’s past A-series releases, there were fears it would be delayed again. However, FCC approval weeks before the expected release hints that it is due to arrive on time.

Currently, there are no A-series phones being sold in certain parts of the world, and with the release of the latest iPhone SE, the release of a new A-series would meet that gap in the market. The 6a is set to be a more modern looking and performing device than the SE, which has received mixed reviews due to its inability leap out of the past.

The Pixel 6a will feature a 6.2-inch display with a dual camera setup ripped from the Google Pixel 5, powered by a Tensor chip and 6GB of memory. There are no official details or prices as of yet.