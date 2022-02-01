Spotify’s shares climbed 13 per cent after the streaming service acknowledged “we have an obligation to do better” regarding the misinformation being spewed on its platform.

“Based on the feedback over the last several weeks, it’s become clear to me that we have an obligation to do more to provide balance and access to widely-accepted information from the medical and scientific communities guiding us through this unprecedented time,” founder Daniel Ek wrote, adding that Spotify will now add a content warning to podcasts that address the pandemic.

This 13 per cent rise more than corrected the 12 per cent drop of last week, and made for Spotify’s biggest single-day Wall Street leap since December, 2020.

Joe Rogan, whose popular Spotify-owned podcast kicked off the controversy, apologised and promised he would “try harder to get people with differing opinions” and “do my best to make sure I have researched these topics.”