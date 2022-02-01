HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Epic Backed By 35 US States In Apple Rematch

Epic Backed By 35 US States In Apple Rematch

By | 1 Feb 2022

Epic Games has the support of 35 US states in its legal re-match against Apple, after the judge found it failed to prove Apple acts as a monopoly with its restrictive control of the iOS platform.

“The court cannot ultimately conclude that Apple is a monopolist”, Judge Yvonne Gonzalez-Rogers ruled in September, causing Epic to immediately file an official.

Last week, 35 state attorneys general, rights body Electronic Frontier Foundation, and Microsoft filed support for the appeal.

But Apple says the original ruling “affirmed what we’ve known all along – the App Store is not in violation of anti-trust law”.

“Apple faces rigorous competition in every segment in which we do business, and we believe customers and developers choose us because our products and services are the best in the world.”

Microsoft wrote in support of Epic: “Few companies have controlled the pipe through which such an enormous range of economic activity flows.”

Apple said in a statement: “We’re optimistic that the ruling will be affirmed on appeal, and that Epic’s challenge will fail.

“We remain committed to ensuring the App Store is a safe and trusted marketplace for consumers and a great opportunity for developers.”



About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Microsoft Posts Strong Earnings, Despite Slowing Cloud Growth
Windows 11 Updates To Boost Efficiency
Apple Face Massive Fines As Tinder Pay US$500M A Year
PlayStation Owners Set To Get Activison Games, Fight Over Who Will Probe Deal
Activision Blizzard Games Won’t Be Microsoft Exclusive
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Apple In Strife As Troll Lands $600M In BlackBerry Patents
Latest News
/
February 1, 2022
/
New York Times Buys Wordle
Latest News
/
February 1, 2022
/
Grindr Removed From Chinese App Store
Latest News
/
February 1, 2022
/
Mega-Thin Craob X Laptop Won’t Have Any Ports
Latest News
/
February 1, 2022
/
Spotify Claws Back After Joe Rogan Mea Culpa
Latest News
/
February 1, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Apple In Strife As Troll Lands $600M In BlackBerry Patents
Latest News
/
February 1, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
BlackBerry have sold their legacy patents covering mobile technologies for $600 million to Catapult IP Innovations. Covering their non-core patent...
Read More