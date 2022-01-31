Last April, Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, started expressing their concerns to Spotify “about the all too real consequences of Covid-19 misinformation on its platform.”

Just a few weeks ago, a group of 270 scientists and medical experts signed an open letter accusing Spotify of “promoting baseless conspiracy theories” on its platform.

But it took Neil Young threatening to pull his catalogue from the streaming service for the tipping point to come.

Following Young’s public declaration to remove his music from Spotify, shares of the company fell 6 per cent, wiping US$2.1 billion (A$3B) from Spotify’s market valuation.

“I am doing this because Spotify is spreading false information about vaccines – potentially causing death to those who believe the disinformation being spread by them,” wrote Young, adding, “They can have Rogan or Young. Not both.”

Now, Spotify has decided to take action.

It isn’t removing Joe Rogan from its platform of course; given it bought the podcast for A$140 million in May, 2020, it certainly won’t be banning him any time soon. But it has announced it will tag Covid-19-related content with an advisory that will prompt listeners to visit Spotify new “hub for data-driven facts and up-to-date information” about Covid-19.

“We haven’t been transparent around the policies that guide our content more broadly,” said founder Daniel Ek. “It’s become clear to me that we have an obligation to do more to provide balance and access to widely accepted information from the medical and scientific communities guiding us through this unprecedented time.”