By | 16 Feb 2021
,

Danish audio manufacturer Soundboks is bringing what it bills as the world’s loudest portable Bluetooth performance speaker to Australia.

The New Soundboks Bluetooth Performance Speaker features a maximum 126 dB of volume, as well as wireless connectivity with up to four other Soundboks speakers, and a removable battery that can last 40 hours on a single charge.

According to Jesper Thiel Thomsen, CEO of Soundboks, the company has finally created the speaker it has always wanted to.

“Over the past four years we’ve been integrating community feedback with the vision of the speaker we have always wanted to build; the result is The New Soundboks.

“We were very focused on creating an unmatched sound experience, wireless connectivity and battery life were critical for that. We are really excited to bring this to our community and lead a new category of Bluetooth performance speakers,” he said.

The New Soundboks Bluetooth Performance Speaker is available for RRP $1599.95 through JB Hi-Fi and soundboks.com.au.

,
