Sound United, which recently took over Melbourne based Qualifi and is set to merge its Bowers & Wilkins products with Denon Marantz and Polk in Australia, has hired a former top Nike executive to manage the Denon brand globally.

Trip Randall, the new President of Denon’s operations has been tasked with revitalising marketing, boost direct-to-consumer sales, as well expand existing sales channels.

He will also oversee the launch of several new Denon products that will be released in Australia in the second half of the year.

Randall brings more than two decades’ worth of experience at Nike, where he drove the company’s nascent e-commerce strategy and led Nike’s Running business, launching industry-changing innovations, and driving a $1.4 billion business domestically.

In Australia Sound United are currently recruiting additional staff for their domestic operation which is set to be expanded significantly with new Bowers & Wilkins products also set to be launched locally.

Randall’s extensive background elevating enthusiast brands to new audiences is a natural fit for Denon claim Sound United management.

At Nike, Randall held senior leadership roles across multiple major functions. He led and participated in teams driving Nike’s integrated brand, product, and go-to-market strategies across the direct-to-consumer and wholesale marketplace and also oversaw Nike’s geography-based digital commerce businesses globally during a period of explosive growth.

“Finding the right individual to lead the iconic Denon brand was not an easy task, but after months of searching, we are convinced Trip is the ideal match,” says Bart Muller, COO of Sound United, parent company to Denon. “He has a great understanding of how to balance direct-to-consumer expansion while strengthening the ties we have with the specialty retailer market. In our short time working together, Trip has already demonstrated strong leadership skills and a sense of creativity that we know will be a core asset to Denon’s growth.”

Prior to joining Denon, Randall was the vice president and general manager of Nike Running in North America, where he led the turnaround of the business.

As the global VP/GM for Nike.com, Randall was an author of Nike’s inaugural and foundational e-commerce approach, which was executed across the Nike matrix to pioneer digital and direct-to-consumer innovation and experiences and drive substantial growth for the brand.

Randall was also the vice president of global sales & marketplace for the Nike Kids business, where he led the successful development and execution of omni-channel marketplace strategies across Nike’s owned digital platforms and the wholesale landscape in North America, Europe, China, and Latin America.