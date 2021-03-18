Taiwanese personal computer giant Acer has reported its full-year earnings for 2020, with the company posting a net income of A$271 million ($NT6.03 billion).

For 2020, Acer reported consolidated revenues of NT$277.11 billion, gross profits of NT$30.12 billion with 10.9 per cent margin and operating income of NT$8.94 billion with 190.3 per cent in YoY growth.

For the fourth quarter, Acer posted consolidated revenues of NT$82.62 billion; gross profits of NT$9.63 billion with 11.7 per cent margin; operating income of NT$3.88 billion, with 4.7 per cent margin to set a historical high; net income of NT$1.99 billion, and earnings per share (EPS) of NT$0.67.

Acer’s Board of Directors also approved a cash dividend of NT$1.5 per share, up 93.1% YoY, based on ex-dividend record date of July 6 for distribution on August 5.

The PC manufacturer’s strategy to build multiple business engines continued to make progress during 2020, Acer reported.

Weblink International and Acer e-Enabling Business plan to be listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange and the Taipei Exchange respectively in 2021. The annual shareholders’ meeting will be held on June 11, 2021 at Aspire Park in Taoyuan.

Acer recently reported its February earnings, with unprecedented demand for Chromebooks helping the company increase product sales by 61.3 per cent. Chromebooks were also up by 454.7 per cent for the full year.

Gaming was unsurprisingly a huge driver for the Taiwan-based computer company, with its gaming line up by 91.3 per cent for the month.

Consumer demand for monitors and desktop computers also drove revenue, up 56.7 per cent and 34.3 per cent respectively in February.