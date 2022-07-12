HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
By | 12 Jul 2022

The next generation of Apple’s iPhone may be the most expensive yet, according to a new report that suggests that the iPhone 14 will cost $100 USD more than the iPhone 13.

In a statement to The Sun, long-time tech analyst Dan Ives of Wedbush Securities said that they “believe a $100 price increase is coming for the iPhone 14.”

“Prices have been increasing across the whole supply chain, and Cupertino needs to pass these costs to the consumer on this release.”

While this price rise is yet to be confirmed by the Cupertino based tech giant, a rise in price is not unlikely, due to increased production and component expenses, supply issues and global economic strain.

CSS Insight’s Ben Wood told the sun that “Apple will have some tough decisions to make on pricing on iPhone 14.”

While he agrees that a price rise may seem necessary, a harsh price hike may deter customers from buying the new phone.

“Given the cost-of-living head-winds Apple may decide that increasing prices could be counterproductive.”

Adding to the confusion is that the layout of the new lineup is changing. Apple is ditching the ‘Mini’, meaning the cheapest model is now the standard iPhone 14, which would raise the price of entry into the range, but not of it’s entirety.

So far, rumours suggest that the iPhone 14 will be released on September 13th.



