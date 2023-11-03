HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Sony Reveals New Customisable Car AV Receiver

Sony Reveals New Customisable Car AV Receiver

By | 3 Nov 2023

Sony has unveiled a new car AV receiver, the XAV-AX8500, which comes with a wide range of customisation options, along with a top of the line HD screen, complete with a unique tilt and swivel mechanism.

It boasts a 10.1-inch HD touchscreen, which provides clear picture quality, and easy operation. Designed with an anti-glare filter which reduces sunlight reflections, and ensures safer driving.

There’s also HDMI connectivity which allows users to connect external audio and visual sources.

The device also comes equipped with a range of other features, including Sony’s Quick Wake Up, wireless smartphone connection for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, as well as iDatalink Maestro compatibility, which connects the onboard computer with car audio.

There’s also support for USB-C connectivity, and the device can play back FLAC files up to 24bit depth, and sampling frequency at 384kHz.

It was also designed focusing on the environment, with the packaging made from up to 90% paper materials, and printed information was reduced to minimise printer ink usage.



About Post Author
, , , , ,
You may also like
Sony Moves To Sack Staff At Bungie As PlayStation Strategy Comes Under Pressure
‘Spider-Man 2’ Is Sony PlayStation’s Fastest Selling Game
Can Spider-Man Save The Day For Sony’s PS5 Console Sales?
Google’s Woke PR Comes Unstuck Because Of The Power Of The Pen
Sony PlayStation CEO Retires
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Amazon Accused Of Dodgy Practices That Pushed Up Prices By Hundrerds Of Millions
Latest News
/
November 3, 2023
/
EXCLUSIVE:Electrolux To Close Asia Pacific Operation Product Range To Be Slashed
Latest News
/
November 3, 2023
/
Dell Monitors Just Got Sharper & Faster
Latest News
/
November 3, 2023
/
TCL Joins Forces With Call of Duty For New Edition
Latest News
/
November 3, 2023
/
Renders Reveal New Moto G For 2024
Latest News
/
November 3, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Amazon Accused Of Dodgy Practices That Pushed Up Prices By Hundrerds Of Millions
Latest News
/
November 3, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
Amazon is facing a new problem, after it was revealed that the big online store used a series of illegal...
Read More