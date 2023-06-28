The FTC vs Microsoft battle is tossing up lots of juicy information about future release plans for a number of companies, including succession plans for current consoles.

Sony revealed its Project Q handheld PS5 accessory earlier this year, but were scant on details, other than to call it a “dedicated device that will let you stream any game from your PS5 console using Remote Play over Wi-Fi.”

Now Microsoft lawyers have revealed that it will retail for under US$300.

“Sony is also anticipated to release a handheld version of the PlayStation 5 later this year for under $300,” one of the filings reads.

If this A$450 price point bears out, it is expected the 8-inch screen will have a 120Hz refresh rate, an OLED panel, and a decent enough battery life to make this a worthwhile purchase, and not just another pricey accessory.