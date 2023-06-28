HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Sony PS5 Handheld Price Revealed In Microsoft Filings

Sony PS5 Handheld Price Revealed In Microsoft Filings

By | 28 Jun 2023

The FTC vs Microsoft battle is tossing up lots of juicy information about future release plans for a number of companies, including succession plans for current consoles.

Sony revealed its Project Q handheld PS5 accessory earlier this year, but were scant on details, other than to call it a “dedicated device that will let you stream any game from your PS5 console using Remote Play over Wi-Fi.”

Now Microsoft lawyers have revealed that it will retail for under US$300.

“Sony is also anticipated to release a handheld version of the PlayStation 5 later this year for under $300,” one of the filings reads.

If this A$450 price point bears out, it is expected the 8-inch screen will have a 120Hz refresh rate, an OLED panel, and a decent enough battery life to make this a worthwhile purchase, and not just another pricey accessory.



About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
Microsoft Wants A Bigger Monopoly With Cloud Based Windows For Consumers
Sony Claims Microsoft Activision Deal Will “Damage” PlayStation
Microsoft Considered Buying Bungie, Sega For Xbox Game Pass
Sony Painted As The ‘Real Bad Guys’ In Objecting To Microsoft Activision Deal
Microsoft’s Xbox Series X and Xbox Game Pass Get Price Hike
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Amazon To Overtake Walmart As Largest US Retailer
Latest News
/
June 28, 2023
/
Podcast App Stitcher To Shut Down In August
Latest News
/
June 28, 2023
/
Inflation Cools To 5.6%, RBA May Pause Interest Rate
Latest News
/
June 28, 2023
/
Skullcandy Launches New Bluetooth Speaker Boasting Long Battery Life
Latest News
/
June 28, 2023
/
Microsoft Wants A Bigger Monopoly With Cloud Based Windows For Consumers
Latest News
/
June 28, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Amazon To Overtake Walmart As Largest US Retailer
Latest News
/
June 28, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
Amazon is set to surpass Walmart as America’s biggest retailer in 2024, according to JPMorgan analysts Doug Anmuth and Bryan...
Read More