Twitter has received a legal notice from Australia claiming not enough is being done to sort out the hate on the social media platform. This comes four months after Aussie authorities tried to get answers surrounding steps the platform was taking to address child sexual exploitation and abuse, sexual extortion and promotion of harmful content.

Elon Musk and the company were given 28 days to respond of face a max penalty of almost $700,000 a day for continued breaches.

eSafety Commissioner of Australia Julie Inman Grant said on third of complaints received over the last 12 months were directed at Twitter.

“Twitter appears to have dropped the ball on tackling hate.”

The jump in online abuse comes along with Elon Musk’s takeover of the platform leading to a major overhaul of safety protocols.

62,000 formerly banned and suspended users were reinstated within one month, which includes 75 accounts with over 1 million followers.

This appeared to happen around the same time the Twitter workforce was dropped by at least 6,500 staff, including those who work in teams that are dedicated to trust and safety.

Prohibited under the terms of use and policies of Twitter is harmful conduct, however Inman Grant notes the platform is not enforcing its own rules.

“We are seeing a worrying surge in hate online. The level of online abuse is already inexcusably high, but if you’re a First Nations Australian, you are disabled or identify as LGBTIQ+, you experience online hate at double the rate of the rest of the population.”

“We are also aware of reports that the reinstatement of some of these previously banned accounts has emboldened extreme polarisers, peddlers of outrage and hate, including neo-Nazis both in Australia and overseas.”

Musk has threatened to suspend users who spread the word “cisgender,” having referred to it as a “slur” however, rising levels of anti-LGBTQIA+ tweets keep appearing.

#CisIsNotASlur was trending last Thursday morning after Musk responded to a tweet claiming they received a “slew” of messages from trans activists for the public rejection of “cis.”

“Repeated, targeted harassment against any account will cause the harassing accounts to receive, at minimum, temporary suspension,” said Musk.

“The word ‘cis’ or ‘cisgender’ are considered slurs on this platform.”

Twitter have yet to acknowledge the legal action taken against them.