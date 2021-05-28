HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Sony PS5 Games To Hit iPhone and Android This Year

Sony PS5 Games To Hit iPhone and Android This Year

By | 28 May 2021
With chip shortages resulting in a huge demand for PS5 consoles, it may very well end up that the only way to play some of those key PS5 games will be through a smartphone.

Sony Interactive Entertainment President and CEO Jim Ryan told investors, during a Q&A session as part of Sony’s investor relations day, that PS5 games will come to smartphones this year.

“In FY21 we will begin to publish some of our iconic PlayStation IP on mobile and we anticipate that in 2021, that will not provide a significant profit flow, but we do anticipate that as we learn from that experience,” Ryan said.

“And as we increase the number of titles that we publish on mobile, the contribution from both PC and mobile will start to become steadily more important as time passes.”

While no specific games or releases dates were mentioned, Ryan was clear that beloved PlayStation franchises will be in the lineup.

“PlayStation has a huge catalogue of diverse first-party IP that can transition to smartphone gaming and complement our AAA games or live service games,” he explained.

“We are exploring the mobile market with some wonderful PlayStation franchises, so please stay tuned.”

Read More