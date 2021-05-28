Samsung has just announced two new low-end tablets will be released in Australia next week.

The S7 FE is the light version of the popular S7 tablet, and sports 5G supports, a 12-inch frame, and S-Pen functionality, but more modest processing power and display capabilities: 2×2.2GHz + 6×1.8GHz Ocata-core processor, 8MP camera and your choice of 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, or 6GB/128GB.

The A7 Lite is a smaller option, with a 8.7-inch display, 4×2.3GHz + 4×1.8GHz Octa-core processor, 32GB of space, 3GB RAM, and a 8MP camera.

Both tablets will be released in Australia next month. Pricing is not available yet.