Sony is expected to post a slump in profits as they struggle to grow their consumer TV business.

The Japanese Company is set to report an 18% drop in net profit to US$1.27 billion for the quarter ended June, according to a poll of analysts.

In Australia the business is having a lot of success selling into the specialist channel with their projectors and 4K TVs via Melbourne based Audio Active, their headphones are also proving popular at JB Hi Fi.

First-quarter revenue is estimated to have increased 7.8% in the last quarter however the business is tipping a revenue decline for the full year of 0.3% with profits falling 10% this fiscal year.

Back in In April, Sony projected that its PlayStation business’s operating profit would increase 8.0% in the fiscal year ending March 2024, following a slump the previous fiscal year caused by the higher costs of software development and other expenses.

The debt-to-equity ratio of Sony Group is 51.6% which is calculated from its total shareholder equity of $52.1 Billion and total debt of $26.9 Billion.

The business is also expanding their direct sell operation worldwide.