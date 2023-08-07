In a new gaming-focused release from Lenovo, the latest Legion R25i-30 monitor has a 24.5-inch Full HD resolution display and features a high 165Hz refresh rate IPS panel with wide-colour gamut coverage, which works well for gaming, but also for creative workflows.

The refresh rate can be overclocked to 180Hz for smoother gameplay, and its notable 0.5ms MPRT response time confirms minimal motion blur for fast-paced gaming stints.

According to Lenovo, the new R25i-30 also has some serious colour accuracy with 99% sRGB and 90% DCI-P3 color gamut coverage which supports 16.7 million colours with an 8-bit colour depth and contains an anti-glare coating to decrease reflections.

Additionally, the monitor has a DisplayHDR 400 certification, and supplies increased dynamic range and contrast.

Avid gamers might also welcome the AMD FreeSync Premium support, which lowers screen tearing and stuttering when employing compatible graphics cards.

Lastly, the audio has also been enhanced to include 2x 3W speakers allowing for a sound output that may not even require additional speakers.

The brand has yet to disclose the cost or availability for the Lenovo Legion R25i-30 IPS details, however, watch this space for when they do.