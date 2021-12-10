HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
By | 10 Dec 2021

Apple will be bringing hole-display to its iPhone Pro models launching next year.

According to TheElec, only the 6-inch and 6.7-inch iPhone Pro Max models will have the hole displays, while the regular and Max models will have the dreaded notch.

The major benefit of hole-display is it allows a full screen user experience. Apple have never used this technology in its iPhone before.

Apple will be using low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) thin-film transistors (TFT) for the OLED panels on this pro models, which they used on the iPhone 13.

