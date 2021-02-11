HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Sony PlayStation Network Suffers Afternoon Outage

Sony PlayStation Network Suffers Afternoon Outage

By | 11 Feb 2021
,

Sony’s PlayStation Network went down worldwide this afternoon, impacting a broad swathe of online games.

Downdetector.com saw a spike in reported issues relating to the gaming service starting at around 11:30am-noon today, with the official PlayStation status page showing problems with every service except PlayStation Video.

Game publishers such as Sega, Bethesda, Rockstar, and Epic Games all tweeted to alert players of the disruption, and PlayStation Japan also confirmed the technical issues on Twitter.

The PSN status page now shows all affected services back online, including account management, gaming and social, PlayStation Now, PlayStation Store, and PlayStation Music.

