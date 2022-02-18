The more savvy pedestrians walking near Sydney’s Royal Botanic Garden this morning may have noticed a seven-metre long, three-metre high robotic dinosaur lurking nearby.

It’s a Clawstrider, one of the creatures from Sony’s newest PS5 game Horizon Forbidden West, which comes out today.

Considering Sony sold a cool 20 million copies of the last Horizon title, it’s not surprising they are putting a huge marketing roar behind this game.

Something is on the… Horizon. All will be revealed tomorrow. #HorizonForbiddenWest pic.twitter.com/dXFbjf3q7z — PlayStationAU (@PlayStationAU) February 16, 2022

Visitors to the Royal Botanic Garden can search for a hidden code on the dinosaur to score a free copy of the game, while those who shared pics of the Clawstrider on social media may also win some prizes.

The installation will be in Sydney until Tuesday, February 22, after which it will be tossed into the Harbour – or possibly just moved to another location.