Foxtel will be broadcasting double the amount of live sports in 4K Ultra-High Definition during 2022.

This includes a 93 per cent increase in total NRL and AFL match play in 4K UHD, compared to 2021.

Nick Dandy, Group Director of Product Innovation and UX, Foxtel Group said: “Fox Sports is the home of the best coverage of Australia’s most popular sports, and we want our Foxtel Sports subscribers to enjoy an experience like no other. Ultra HD brings incredible detail to the sports Australian’s love.

“This year sees us continue to invest in 4K UHD content and technology to get the best live sports experience from the field or race track all the way to our subscribers’ homes in brilliant 4K UHD.”

New 4K Experiences

NRL. 29 games of Round 1 to 10 of the 2022 NRL Season in 4K UHD, plus select NSW Cup and NRLW matches.

AFL. 35 games of Rounds 1 to 9 of the 2022 AFL Season in 4K UHD.

Formula 1. Every practice, qualifier, and race of the 2022 Formula 1 racing season.

Golf. 2022 Masters Tournament – Amen Corner (Holes 11, 12 and 13) commencing April 4.

To cope with all this content, the existing single Fox Sports UHD channel on Foxtel, Channel 508, will be replaced with a menu that lives under the ‘Sport’ section of the home page.

Foxtel also announced today a number of software upgrades to new iQ4 set top boxes, allowing the iQ4 to operate in IP only mode, meaning you can ditch the satellite or cable.

Other iQ4 updates

Enhanced App search (also on iQ3) – Giving customers everything they need in one place, enhanced app search will make finding programs across Foxtel and third-party app providers even easier. This feature will include content from ABC iview to begin with, with other apps to follow.

Enhanced Content Discovery – The TV Guide page now includes a carousel promoting the biggest live events in sport, the very best dramas and all the leading lifestyle, reality, and Foxtel Original content trending on Foxtel. We’re introducing further improvements to content discovery, including greater personalisation, later this year.