Sony has announced its customers can now finally access Apple TV on select Sony Smart TVs, with the software update launching today.

The Apple TV app will be rolled out to X900 series TVs today with support arriving on some select 2018, 2019 and 2020 models later in the year.

“We take great pride in the superb picture and sound quality of our innovative TVs,” noted Mike Fasulo, president and chief operating officer, Sony Electronics North America.

“Now with the Apple TV app, we are making great entertainment even more enjoyable, and easier for customers to access.”

Apple TV is the home of streaming service Apple TV+ which includes blockbuster hits such as The Morning Show, Defending Jacob and Dickinson.

There are still many smart TV brands which don’t support Apple TV, however models from brands such as LG, Samsung, Vizio and Roku are compatible.

Customers can subscribe to Apple TV+ on the Apple TV app on Sony’s smart TVs, iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac and other platforms, including at tv.apple.com, for $7.99 per month in Australia.

Apple also offers its service for free for 12 months to customers who purchase select Apple products.