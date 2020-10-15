HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Hardware > Laptops > Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook Coming January 2021

Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook Coming January 2021

By | 15 Oct 2020
, ,

Lenovo has confirmed the latest addition to its ThinkPad portfolio, ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook Enterprise, will land in Australia in January 2021.

The ThinkPad C13 Yoga is positioned as a reliable, durable laptop, complemented with the cloud-based simplicity of Google Chrome Enterprise.

Engulfed in sleek Abyss Blue, the work-centric notebook incorporates a 360-degree Yoga hinge, whilst weighing less than 1.5kg, and measuring 15.5mm thick.

Local pricing is yet to be announced.

The notebook is powered by up to AMD Ryzen 7 3700C Series mobile processors (optimised for Chromebook), configured with a 13.3-inch narrow bezel touch display.

Quick note taking and sketching is facilitated via an optional garaged pen.

The ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook Enterprise incorporates a HD webcam, dual stereo speakers and dual microphones to deliver a seamless video conferencing solution in the climate of remote work.

“The past few months have painfully highlighted the fundamental need for users to have access to technology that allows them to communicate and collaborate efficiently,” states Jerry Paradise, vice president, Commercial Portfolio, Lenovo PC and Smart Devices Group.

”Bringing to market Lenovo solutions built around the innovative Google Chrome and Google Cloud ecosystems is a major step in providing customers with flexible, agile and manageable offerings to ensure business resiliency in new hybrid working environments.”

About Post Author
CONTRIBUTOR (Award-nominated technology writer)
, , , , , , ,
You may also like
Chromebook Shipments Set To Soar 28% YoY In 2021
Lenovo Gives Customers Three Free Months Of Amazon Music
Google Launch Voice Commands For Nike Sneakers
Google Could Be Forced To Offload Chrome, DoJ Set To Take Action
Lenovo Owned Motorola Gets Into The TV & Appliance Markets
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

REVIEW: Harman Kardon Neo – Good Sound, But Why The Strap?
Harman Latest News Latest Reviews
/
October 15, 2020
/
Dick Smith Claims Execs Failed To Manage Buyers Or Their Practices
Dick Smith Court Case Industry Latest News
/
October 15, 2020
/
Mystery Surrounds $199 Refurbished Ffalcon TV’s Being Offloaded On Amazon Prime
Display Latest News LCD
/
October 15, 2020
/
Samsung Debut Rugged, Durable Pro Plus SD Cards
Accessories Camera Latest News
/
October 15, 2020
/
Sony Finally Rolling Out Apple TV On Select Smart TVs
Apple Latest News Sony
/
October 15, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

REVIEW: Harman Kardon Neo – Good Sound, But Why The Strap?
Harman Latest News Latest Reviews
/
October 15, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
Harman Kardon’s portable Neo Bluetooth speaker has arrived in Australia, featuring speakerphone capability and a carry strap – but is...
Read More