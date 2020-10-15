Lenovo has confirmed the latest addition to its ThinkPad portfolio, ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook Enterprise, will land in Australia in January 2021.

The ThinkPad C13 Yoga is positioned as a reliable, durable laptop, complemented with the cloud-based simplicity of Google Chrome Enterprise.

Engulfed in sleek Abyss Blue, the work-centric notebook incorporates a 360-degree Yoga hinge, whilst weighing less than 1.5kg, and measuring 15.5mm thick.

Local pricing is yet to be announced.

The notebook is powered by up to AMD Ryzen 7 3700C Series mobile processors (optimised for Chromebook), configured with a 13.3-inch narrow bezel touch display.

Quick note taking and sketching is facilitated via an optional garaged pen.

The ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook Enterprise incorporates a HD webcam, dual stereo speakers and dual microphones to deliver a seamless video conferencing solution in the climate of remote work.

“The past few months have painfully highlighted the fundamental need for users to have access to technology that allows them to communicate and collaborate efficiently,” states Jerry Paradise, vice president, Commercial Portfolio, Lenovo PC and Smart Devices Group.

”Bringing to market Lenovo solutions built around the innovative Google Chrome and Google Cloud ecosystems is a major step in providing customers with flexible, agile and manageable offerings to ensure business resiliency in new hybrid working environments.”