Sony are stepping up their Walkman range, with the NW-WM1ZM2 coming with a chassis made from 99.99per cent purity (4N) gold-plated oxygen-free copper.

Set for an April release, that model will set you back $4999, while its regular but still solid brother the NW-WM1AM2 will deliver you hi-res audio at $1899.

Sony say the gold casing isn’t just to attract the likes of Kanye West, explaining, “It realises a stronger digital ground and higher rigidity, enabling clear, expansive sound, so you can experience each instrument as if it were performing live.

Flexing its golden muscle, the ZM2 has twice the onboard storage, ramping up to 256GB over the AM2’s 128GB, while both have microSD card slots for expanding the memory.