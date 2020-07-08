HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Sony Announces New High-Power Audio Party Systems

Sony Announces New High-Power Audio Party Systems

By | 8 Jul 2020
, , ,

Sony has announced three new models in its High-Power Audio Systems range, which are designed to be all-in-one party sound systems, featuring all-new Omnidirectional Party Sound, Omnidirectional Party Light and Karaoke Ranking.

All three products have guitar inputs and allow for three different guitar modes. They also have Party Playlist, which facilitates shared party playlists that guests can add to via the Fiestable app.

The MHC-V73D offers Sony’s Omnidirectional Party Sound, which combines the front and rear tweeter, the midrange, a woofer and JET BASS BOOSTER to allow the music to reach further and wider.

This model also features the Omnidirectional Party Light and Speaker Light, sending out multi-coloured stripe lighting. Sony has updated the animation program for more dynamic lighting patterns than previous models.

Another differentiating feature of the MHC-V73D is TAIKO mode, where you can play along on samplers, including bongo, djembe, surdo and the Japanese TAIKO drum.

For karaoke enthusiasts, the MHC-V73D and MHC-V43D have a Microphone Echo feature that blends vocals with background music. They also have built-in microphone holders to contain the cables and the microphone.

These two models also have a hard-plastic exterior that protects all side of the unit and four corner protectors so it can withstand knocks and bumbs.

All three models will be available in Australia from August 2020.

Pricing:
MHC-V73D: $999
MHC-V43D: $799
MHC-V13: $469

About Post Author
Editor in Chief at 4square media
, ,
You may also like
Klipsch Launch Bold Alternative To Soundbars – The Fives
LG Unveil ‘Self-Cleaning’ Earbuds With Meridian Sound
Bowers & Wilkins Launch New 700 Signature Loudspeakers
New Technics True Wireless Earphones Coming To Oz
Global TWS Earphone Shipments Surged 86% In Q1
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Microsoft Hones In On Android For Dual-Screen Surface Fold
Latest News Microsoft
/
July 8, 2020
/
COVID Cuts: Inventor Creates Vacuuming Hair Trimmer
Coronavirus Health And Grooming Latest News
/
July 8, 2020
/
TikTok Guarded Over Call By Parliament To Be Banned
Communication Content Industry
/
July 8, 2020
/
Motorola Makes Budget 5G Phone Debut
Communication Latest News Motorola
/
July 8, 2020
/
Stylish New LG GX Sound Bar Could Be Coming To Oz
Latest News LG Sound
/
July 8, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Microsoft Hones In On Android For Dual-Screen Surface Fold
Latest News Microsoft
/
July 8, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
Microsoft has honed in on Android for the development of its forthcoming dual-screen, Surface Fold, with the company bringing development...
Read More