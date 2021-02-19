Audio firm Sonos has revealed it will launch its newest product at a hardware event scheduled for March 9 – begging the question of whether it will be a pair of wireless headphones or a portable speaker.

The US-based company shared a vague short film of a person walking through a field, heavily suggesting the unreleased product will be portable.

There is speculation Sonos might be releasing its first-ever pair of wireless headphones, however it is also likely the product is a next-generation Move Bluetooth speaker.

Sonos’ rumoured foray into the already-cluttered wireless headphone market has been circulating the industry for some time.

Just this week a sketch of a potential final design of over-ear headphones emerged in a patent filing with the Sonos brand on the earcup.

A pair of Sonos headphones would be a rival to Apple’s new AirPods Max, albeit likely much more affordable.

Sonos CEO Patrick Spence confirmed last week during the company’s earning call that the company aims to release two new products in 2021.

“We remain committed to launching at least two new products per year and are well on track as we look at our fiscal 2021 product roadmap,” Spence said.

“We are excited to introduce our newest product next month. Stay tuned for details.”

The event is scheduled for Tuesday, March 9th at 1pm PST.