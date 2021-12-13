Sonos have announced their first Climate Action Plan aiming towards a more sustainable future, and have introduced support for Ultra HD audio and Dolby Atmos Music, which is all good news for the Earth and ears.

The Sonos climate plan is to drive its value chain to neutral by 2030, then hit net zero by 2040.

Meanwhile, Sonos customers with an Amazon Music Unlimited subscription can access content on their Sonos seakers by downloading content on the Sonos app.

Various badges on the “Now Playing” screen will indicate what sort of audio you are listening to. These are HD (lossless 16-bit stream), Ultra HD (lossless 24-bit) and Dolby Atmos (mixed in that form).

Sonos have also curated two playlists to highlight the UHD and Dolby Atmos experience through the Amazon Music library.

In regards to their Climate Action Plan, Sonos CEO Patrick Spence says, “We’re entering a new phase in our commitment to environmental responsibility, stepping up our efforts across the board to reduce our impact.

“We are invigorated by the challenge to innovate and create better solutions for our customers and for the planet.”

The Plan is aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions across products, supply chain and distribution – the company’s greatest areas of impact – as well as direct operations.

They have also joined Music Declares Emergency, a group supporting the industry in reducing its environmental impact.