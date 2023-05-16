HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Sonos Nobbles Andoid Users As Stock Tanks 28.2%

Sonos Nobbles Andoid Users As Stock Tanks 28.2%

By | 16 May 2023

Android users may want to think twice, before they consider purchasing a Sonos wireless speaker, with the US Company whose stock has fallen 28% during the past five days set to remove the On This Mobile Device Option’ resulting in Android smartphone or tablet users losing the ability to play music files that are stored locally on their devices.

This music sources tab will be removed on May 23, 2023.

The same feature has also been removed from iOS and iPadOS versions.

Instead, Android users will have to use Bluetooth, but that only works on Sonos Roam, Sonos Move, and the new Era 100 and 300 speakers.

The alternative is that Android device users can put their phone’s music library on a network-attached storage (NAS) device.

Last week Sonos announced their latest financials, and they were according to one analyst “Shocking”.

Here are those financial highlights announced by Sonos who despite launching two new speakers that are not selling through with retailers are now facing a grim quarter ahead.

  • Revenues declined 23.9% year-over-year (YoY) to $304.2 million.

    Gross margin decreased to 43.3%, it was 44.8% in the quarter last year.

    Sonos had a net loss of -$30.7 million versus a net profit of $8.6 million in the second quarter of 2022.

    Non-GAAP net income of $5.7 million versus $36.8 million last year.

    This is a -84.5% drop from their own “adjusted” numbers.

    Adjusted EBITDA of -$10.6 million compared to a positive $46.9 million last year.

One of the real problems for Sonos is that costs associated with running the business are climbing while revenues are falling. Research & development costs increased +24.4%, Sales & Marketing costs increased +6%. These cost increases combined to drive total operating expenses up from $168.9 million to $188.8 million or 11.8%.

Sonos CEO Patrick Spence also had no good news for the rest of the year claiming “Though our second quarter results were in-line with our guidance, we are reducing our expectations for the second half of Fiscal 2023 due to softening consumer demand and channel partner inventory tightening. As a result, we are taking swift action to reduce our operating expenses and protect our profitability.”.



About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , , ,
You may also like
Sonos Share Crash 23% After ‘Shocker’Result
New Safety Feature Coming to Android
Apple & Google Join Forces to Stop Abusive Behaviour On Tracking Devices
Beats Studio Buds+ Revealed
Sonos Launching Music Curation Service For Businesses
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Amazon To Add ChatGPT-Style Search To Digital Store
Latest News
/
May 16, 2023
/
EU To Ban Misleading Battery Life Ads
Latest News
/
May 16, 2023
/
Canon Announces PowerShot V10 Vlogging Camera
Latest News
/
May 16, 2023
/
Sound United Sales Fall As Masimo Boss Claims He “Did Not See” Hung Jury Verdict In Apple Case
Latest News
/
May 16, 2023
/
Microsoft’s $100B Activision Takeover Gets EU Approval
Latest News
/
May 16, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Amazon To Add ChatGPT-Style Search To Digital Store
Latest News
/
May 16, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
Amazon is planning to bring ChatGPT-style search to its web store, as revealed by recent job postings. A job post...
Read More