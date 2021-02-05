A new artificial intelligence mattress which adjusts during the night to ensure the user is as comfortable as possible has been developed by a German company.

Sleep tech firm Emma launched the smart mattress, named Emma Motion, which uses 360 motion sensors called the ‘Infinite AI Sensor Mat’ to detect movement and pressure to mould the mattress to the sleeper’s body.

It also uses Diamond Degree foam to cool down overheating sleepers and Silent IQ Technology to ensure the smart adjustments are not audible.

“The Emma Motion ensures optimal spinal alignment throughout the entire night, which is one of the single most important drivers of sleep quality,” said co-founder and CEO Manuel Mueller.

“Emma Motion also comes with our proven Diamond Degree technology to control the temperature through millions of graphite particles in the top layer. In conjunction with the fully integrated design of Emma Motion, it is the world’s most advanced smart mattress and is nothing short of a sleep revolution.”

The Emma Motion has been in development for two years, and meanwhile the sleep technology company enjoyed huge growth of around 170 per cent during 2020.

The product will launch this month in France and the Netherlands, with rollout to other countries throughout the year. Price is still to be confirmed.