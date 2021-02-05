Morrison Government Dangles $1 Million Grants For 5G Business Phone Users
The Morrison Government is urging Australian businesses to apply for grants to set up 5G connection systems. According to Comms Minister Paul Fletcher, the plan will encourage a faster rollout of the latest 5G technology and create productivity benefits for the Australian economy.
A total of $10 million is said to be available.
Businesses that apply can score between $100,000 and $2 million in grant funding for their 5G set-up.
The 5G technology is said to provide downloads that take seconds, not minutes., along with seamless streaming, and speedier real-time gaming.
Applications for a 5G grant will open on February 19 and close at 5pm AEDT on March 31.