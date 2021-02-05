The Morrison Government is urging Australian businesses to apply for grants to set up 5G connection systems. According to Comms Minister Paul Fletcher, the plan will encourage a faster rollout of the latest 5G technology and create productivity benefits for the Australian economy.

A total of $10 million is said to be available.

Businesses that apply can score between $100,000 and $2 million in grant funding for their 5G set-up.

The 5G technology is said to provide downloads that take seconds, not minutes., along with seamless streaming, and speedier real-time gaming.

Applications for a 5G grant will open on February 19 and close at 5pm AEDT on March 31.