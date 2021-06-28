Skype has been given the flick from Windows 11, with Teams replacing it as the bundled videoconferencing app.

While it was included by default in Windows 10, the videoconferencing app – bought by Microsoft in 2011 for $8.5 billion USD – will no longer be preinstalled with Windows 11, a spokesperson has told The Verge.

“Skype is no longer an inbox app for new devices that run Windows 11. The Skype app is available to download through the Microsoft Store for free,” the spokesperson said.

The beleaguered app languished during the pandemic despite a surging numbers of people using videoconferencing, with the lion’s share going to rivals like Zoom. Skype had been on the decline for years since the acquisition, with users complaining of poor performance and design.

According to Panos Panay, Chief Product Officer, Windows + Devices at Microsoft in his Windows 11 announcement, Chat from Microsoft Teams will be front and centre in Windows, integrated into the new OS’s taskbar.

“Now you can instantly connect through text, chat, voice or video with all of your personal contacts, anywhere, no matter the platform or device they’re on, across Windows, Android or iOS.

“If the person you’re connecting to on the other end hasn’t downloaded the Teams app, you can still connect with them via two-way SMS,” he said.

Alongside Skype, several other former “inbox” apps will also be cut from Windows 11, including Internet Explorer, Paint 3D, and OneNote.