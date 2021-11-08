HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Silicon Wafer Shipments Hit All-Time High

Silicon Wafer Shipments Hit All-Time High

By | 8 Nov 2021

Worldwide silicon wafer area shipments have reached record highs for the third consecutive quarter, bucking global component shortages that have plagued numerous industries.

Shipments increased 3.3 per cent on the last quarter, to hit 3.65 billion square inches in the September quarter. Shipments jumped 16.4 per cent year-on-year.

“Silicon wafer shipments reached a new high in third quarter, with higher shipments in all diameters, which support the large variety of semiconductor devices needed for the modern economy,” said Neil Weaver, chairman of SEMI SMG.

“Silicon wafer demand is expected to remain high, as many new fabs will ramp up in the next several years.”

