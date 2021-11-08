Aussies will spend a huge $5.4 billion over the upcoming Cyber Weekend, according to projections by the ARA and Roy Morgan.

ARA boss Paul Zahra said the success of previous Cyber Weekends topped Boxing Day sales and the lead up to Christmas.

“For the past two years, November has beaten December as the biggest month for Australian retail sales throughout the year,” Zahra said.

“The Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales provide strong momentum for Australian retailers heading into Christmas, the most critical time of year on the retail calendar when most discretionary retailers make up to two thirds of their profits.”

With shipping delays, supply chain issues, components shortages, postal problems, and the continued threat of snap lockdowns – this Christmas needs to be a big one for local retailers.

“With Christmas just days away, discretionary retailers will be looking to make up for the substantial trading losses they’ve suffered in the locked down states during the busy festive shopping period,” Zahra said.