Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has signalled that skilled workers will be returning to Australia before the end of the year, as borders reopen.

The lag between the travel reopening on November 1 and the projected date has to do with skilled workers and temporary visa holders needing to apply separately for exemptions to travel into Australia.

“The fact you can now come as an Australian citizen or resident and not have to go through home quarantine or hotel quarantine if you’re double vaccinated, that’s the first step,” Frydenberg told Sky News.

“We’ve already seen agricultural workers come from the Pacific to Australia to help on our farms and we are looking at the first available opportunity.

“To bring the border cohort of skilled workers as well as international students from overseas will be a very positive thing.”