The Australian Retailers Association has welcomed proposed amendments in relation to the Secure Work Better Pay legislation, but feels they don’t go far enough to address significant business concerns.

Commitments to conduct a review of the award system, increase the definition of a small business from 15 to 20 employees, and provide safeguards for businesses of fewer than 50 employees, are all positive concessions, according to ARA chief Paul Zahra.

The Retailers Association, however, “remains concerned” about the multi-employer bargaining provisions.

“We welcome most of the common-sense amendments negotiated with the crossbench over the weekend but significant concerns and questions remain about how the legislation will affect business and if it will achieve the Government’s intended ambitions,“ said Zahra.

“The promise of a review of the award system and proposed concessions for small business are welcome but the proposed amendments to the Better-off Overall Test (BOOT) are problematic.

“While the Bill initially made some improvements to the BOOT, the amendments now agreed with the cross-bench potentially take us back a step and will fail to simplify enterprise bargaining, which is what our members are calling for. This is extremely disappointing.”

Multi-enterprise bargaining also remains a significant concern.

“While we will continue to advocate for these provisions to be removed from this legislation, we are also seeking greater support for retailers in preparing for this and many of the changes in the Fair Work Act,” said Zahra.

“It’s clear that the Government now has the support it needs to fast-track the passage of this legislation, despite inadequate time to consult with business. Let’s hope the government now gives business enough time and support to prepare for and implement these changes.”