Shaver Shop has seen an increase in sales and net profit driven by the return of shoppers to its brick-and-mortar outlets.

The company reported record total sales for the half-year ended December 31 of $131.9 million, an increase by 3.8 per cent.

Compared to pre-pandemic levels, sales are up 22.7 per cent, compared to the first half of FY20.

Net profits of $13.7 million represent a 4.5 per cent jump on the last half of 2021.

In-store sales represented 76 per cent of the total sales for the half, up 33.5 per cent to $100.8 million, as “customers continue to switch back to traditional shopping habits and channels.”

However, Shaver Shop suffered a post-Christmas slump: for the first six weeks of 2023, its total sales were down 2.1 per cent on the same period in 2022.