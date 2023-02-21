HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Early Software Update For Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Early Software Update For Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

21 Feb 2023

With recent reports of OIS-related problems on Samsung’s Galaxy S23 Ultra, the smartphone giant have started releasing the first firmware update for the new devices, which adds a security patch as well as other minor tweaks.

The Galaxy S23, S23+ and S23 Ultra will receive the security patch, with the build number S91xBXXU1AWBD. It’s currently being rolled out to European variants, with word it will land in other regions soon.

Unlocked phones will receive the update before carrier-locked devices, especially in the US. The update is 567MB.

European owners of a Galaxy S23 series device can check for the update now by going to software update in settings and choosing download and install.

The update is also expected to enhance user interface and performance, speeding up performance and making the device more responsive to input.

The security upgrades are expected to protect the device and user data from attacks and other risks.



