NBN Co has revealed it will introduce two new speed tiers for its fixed wireless network, promising peak speeds of 325Mbps.

The Home Superfast tier will be “capable of delivering a wholesale peak information rate of 200–325Mbps download speed and an upload speed of 8–20Mbps,” according to the company.

A ‘Home Fast’ product will be available on fixed wireless with “a wholesale peak information rate of 100–130Mbps download speed and an upload speed of 8–20Mbps”.

This is a different product to the current 100/20Mbps fixed line Home Fast offering.

The two tiers will be introduced soon, and are “currently in planning”, according to NBN Co.

“It is an important step to ensure we get the products and features right before we launch them,” executive general manager for fixed wireless and satellite Jason Ashton said.

“By introducing new high-speed tiers for fixed wireless, we are clearing the way for more people in Australia to experience the power and capability of the nbn network.”