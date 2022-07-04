Seven is seeking $20 million in damages for each of the three years they allege Cricket Australia breached its contract with the network, plus $75 million for terminating the final year of the deal.

This is according to media sources, who spoke anonymously to the Sydney Morning Herald.

On top of these savings, it will also save $20 million in production costs by skipping out on the final year of coverage.

Cricket Australia is hoping to save the deal.

“Cricket Australia is working with our broadcast partners to ensure we deliver what will be another comprehensive and exciting summer of cricket,” a spokesperson said.

“We are in daily discussion with both Seven and Fox Sports about scheduling and production.”

Seven has accused Cricket Australia of damaging the quality of the BBL since the contract was signed.

They claim poor scheduling, by directly pitting Foxtel-broadcast T20 International, One Day International, and Australia A matches against the BBL, as well as reneging on a “fast start” to last summer’s BBL season, which would have seen the opening match immediately follow Day One of the first Test against India.

In addition, they claim CA blocked superstar Steve Smith from playing with the Sydney Sixers.

“Steve Smith is a world-class player whose absence could be expected to reduce audience interest and the size of the broadcast audience,” Seven said.

“No other cricket governing body has prohibited a world-class player from participating in an important match in similar circumstances.”