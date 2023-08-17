There has been official announcement for Sennheiser’s apparent Ambeo Mini yet, however consumers are now able to purchase it.

Audio T and Hughes have listed the soundbar in full on their websites, and nothing is left up to the imagination instead of the sound performance.

Both listings have given quite a clear picture of what this soundbar will be offering, and how it looks.

Audio T have listed various images showcasing the soundbar on a white background, and set up with a TV and Sennheiser’s Ambeo Sub. It looks very eerily similar to its larger sibling, the Ambeo Soundbar Plus, just shorter and slightly scaled down.

No speaker grilles appear on the top panel, showcasing only touch controls for volume, mic muting, BlueTooth, and an Ambeo button, which could be a source selection button. The mics are liked to the automatic room calibration, with Alexa built in.

This means the Ambeo won’t have physical drivers that provide the overhead sound portion of Dolby Atmos, and there will likely be a virtualised Atmos just like with the Sonos Beam Gen 2.

The soundbar is expected to create a 7.1.4 arrangement through phantom speakers, along with stereo and 5.1 Ambeo upmixing.

The rear appears to feature a power connector, one single HDMI eARC connector (no additional HDMI passthrough), a USB connector, and an unmarked circular button which could be for pairing with the Ambeo Sub or a WiFi network.

Audio T’s listing claims it will include BlueTooth connectivity. WiFi, Spotify Connect, Tidal Connect, Apple AirPlay 2, and Google Chromecast, and claims it can handle Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, MPEG-H, and Sony 360 Reality Audio formats.

Now, the Hughes listing specifies the apparent dimensions of the soundbar, measuring in at 6cm x 67cm x 11cm, and is about half the width of the Ambeo Soundbar Max. The rest of the listing refers to the Ambeo Plus meaning the page is just a placeholder.

Audio T’s listing also notes it’s expected to cost £699, which means it should cost $890 in the US and $1349 AUD in Australia, however this is not entirely accurate until the soundbar is announced.

The page allows users to add the soundbar to their basket, however doesn’t clarify a date to when it could possibly be released.