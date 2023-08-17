Samsung Electronics have received Canstar Blue’s Most Satisfied Customers award for the tablets category for the first time. Topping off a stellar year, having already been awarded the Most Satisfied Customers in the smartphone category, and Canstar Blue’s 2023 Innovation Excellence award in the smart devices category.

Canstar Blue surveyed Australians who had purchased a tablet over the last two years, and asked them to rate their experience based on overall satisfaction, value for money, user friendliness, battery & charging performance, design, durability and performance.

Samsung received more five-star ratings than any other brand in the market with top marks in five categories. These included high scores in user friendliness, battery performance, durability, and value for money.

Canstar Blue’s Utilities Editor, Tara Donnelly said, “Samsung’s Galaxy Tab series of Android tablets offers something for everyone, from lightweight and lower-priced options to premium devices with professional specs and features that function as an all-round laptop replacement.”

“That broad appeal is one of the reasons Australian consumers placed Samsung firmly ahead of other big-name competitors to win Canstar Blue’s Most Satisfied Customers – Tablets award in 2023. Real buyers gave Samsung five stars for overall satisfaction with their tablet purchase and, at a time when budget pressures are a major concern, also gave the brand five stars for value for money, battery life and durability. For consumers who want to pay a reasonable price for a good-quality device that’s built to last, those results are a great recommendation!”

Vice President of Mobile Experience at Samsung, Garry McGregor said, “At Samsung, the consumer experience is at the heart of everything that we do, and we make a conscious effort to ensure we are providing customers with the ultimate user experience for each and every one of our products.”

“We strive for perfection through relentless innovation to ensure we stay at the forefront of amazing customer experiences, and to be awarded Canstar Blue’s Most Satisfied Customers for Tablets after receiving the same award for Smartphones earlier this year is a testament to that effort. We’re proud to be able to offer our customers devices that enhance their everyday life while continuing to push technological and creative boundaries.”

Following the recent Galaxy Unpacked event, Samsung announced the latest Galaxy Tab S9 range, which features its most powerful performance, brilliant displays and upgraded durability to date, earning an IP68 rating.

The Galaxy Tab A Series brings incredible technology to consumers, with prices ranging between $379 to $599, it allows users to create, connect and thrive, no matter their budget.