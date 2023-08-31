Sennheiser has been tipped to announce the anticipated Ambeo Soundbar Mini at IFA 2023, the latest addition to its single soundbar series, and third model under the Ambeo Soundbar range.

It will be the smallest model in the series, and has been aimed towards mid-screen TV screens. It’s been claimed to have 250W power output to 7.1.4 channels. It’s expected to use Ambeo virtualisation technology to deliver Dolby Atmos, DTS:X and Sony 360 Reality Audio soundtracks.

It’s expected to cost $799 USD / £699 / AU$1,299 upon sale on September 1st through the Sennheiser store and online retailers. You can also add the Ambeo Subwoofer, which costs $699 USD / £649 / AU$1,119.

The Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Mini measures approx. 28 inches long and 2.6 inches tall, and weighs around 7.3 pounds. Compatible with Bluetooth, AirPlay 2, Chromecast, Tidal Connect, and Spotify Connect. Physical ports run to 1x HDMI output port (with eARC support) only, and there’s a powered USB port but no Ethernet socket. Alexa & Siri are built in, and the device can be wall mounted.

There’s no remote, instead controlled through the Sennheiser Smart Control app.